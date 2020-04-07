The Joint Information Center (JIC) of Washington County emergency management officials, the city of Brenham, local school districts, Blinn, the Chamber of Commerce, Baylor Scott & White, Washington County Sheriff’s office and more have announced the introduction of a streamlined resource for Washington County Residents to find COVID-19 information, latest news, positive test counts and status, and good news stories in a central location.
“In an effort to simplify the dissemination of information, squash rumors and ensure the facts are presented, this central resource is essential,” Washington County Judge John Durrenberger said in a release Monday.
The COVID-19 Communication Plan for Washington County is as follows:
• Updates will be completed by 10 a.m., Monday-Friday to the JIC website.
• Latest news, good news stories, questions raised by the public and other pertinent information will be posted to the Washington County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page several times daily and shared by other respective agencies.
“ We want the public to have as much information and as many facts as possible,” Brenham Mayor Milton Tate said. “If everyone in our community will make this website and the Office of Emergency Management Facebook page their first source of the latest, factual information, we will come a long way in reducing fear, rumors and miscommunication.”
To fine the latest updates and information, visit the JIC website at bit.ly/covid_count_wctx and the Facebook page of Washington County Office of Emergency Management at @WashingtonCountyOEM.
