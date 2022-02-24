Chairman of Brenham Washington County Crime Stoppers held in contempt of court for not releasing confidential tip information.
John Deans, chairman of Brenham Washington County Crime Stoppers, received a subpoena from Conroe-based defense attorney Brian Burns in early February 2022 to appear in Washington County 21st District Court.
Burns is seeking information from the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip to help his clients in an upcoming criminal case.
Deans has refused to hand over any tip content and has now been found in Contempt of Court by Judge Carson Campbell resulting in his detainment in the Washington County jail.
"This has never happened before in the State of Texas over a confidential Crime Stoppers tip which must be kept anonymous by state law," Deans said. "This is a blatant attempt to discredit and destroy the Crime Stoppers program which is based on anonymity."
Deans is calling on Texas officials to step in and stop this judicial abuse of Crime Stoppers immediately.
