The June Farmer and Artisan Market has been rescheduled to June 18 from 3-6 p.m.
The First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market scheduled for June 4 was cancelled due to forecasted bad weather. The market will feature local produce, homemade products and other goods on Baylor Street adjacent to the Washington County courthouse.
