Bryton Field, of Houston (left), is delighted as he learns how to smooth wood using 1800s tools under the direction of Barrington Farm volunteer Jeff Bolich Saturday during the Junteenth Heritage Celebration. The farm was free for everyone to come visit, enabling them to look at life on the farm for everyone — freed and enslaved — in the 19th century.
“Sankofa” means “to retrieve” in the native language of Ghana. Represented by a bird with its feet walking forward and its head turned back clutching a precious egg, Sankofa reminds us that it is not wrong to go back for that which you have forgotten.
This Juneteenth, join us at Washington-on-the-Brazos (WOB) as we continue our march forward while honoring our unique and storied past. In partnership with Brenham National Bank and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society Willie Lee Gay H-Town Chapter, WOB will be diving into the family histories of six families with deep roots in Washington County.
