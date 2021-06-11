While many cars and floats tossed an array of goodies, some decided to hand out the big bucks. Children and adults alike rushed the sidewalks to catch $1 bills during the 2019 Juneteenth celebration in Brenham.
The Washington County Historical Juneteenth Association (WCHJA) would like to invite you to be a part of this year’s Juneteenth Celebration at Fireman’s Park June 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s celebration, “A Day in the Park” will be a smaller gathering than in former years due to the pandemic.
During the event, those attending will practice social distancing by having family members sit together in the park and requiring all attendees to wear masks when mingling among non-family members. The celebration will include live readings of historical accounts of the history of Juneteenth, live music, and various vendors selling goods and food.
