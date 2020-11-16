The former president of Blue Bell Creameries needs to have charges dismissed by the end of December to avoid facing a jury trial set to begin at 9 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2021.
Paul Kruse has been indicted on wire fraud and conspiracy charges in connection with the 2015 listeria outbreak. He was charged with seven criminal counts related to his alleged efforts to conceal from customers what the company knew about listeria contamination in some of its ice cream projects, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
