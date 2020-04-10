The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the March shooting death of 20-year-old Derrick Anthony Davis Jr., of Hempstead.

According to prior Banner-Press reporting, Davis was among several shot March 15 during a crowded gathering along the 20000 block of Washington Bridge Road. Those who survived included a 50-year-old Washington County resident and a 29-year-old College Station resident. The 50-year-old was treated for a gunshot wound to the upper body and later released, while the 29-year-old was apparently grazed by a bullet, treated at the scene, and later transported to a College Station hospital by private vehicle and later released.

In addition to the gunshot victims, several vehicles at the scene were struck by bullets. Investigators said they conducted interviews with numerous witnesses, finding the shooting may have been related to an unauthorized trail ride.

In an interview early Friday, Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak said residents should expect more arrests “in the very near future.”

He said the Texas Rangers have assisted in their investigation of the senseless shooting.

“We’ve got the rangers involved with us in our CID section and we’re giving it all we got to get at the bottom of this,” the sheriff said. “This was a senses act that occurred, and so preventable. It’s one of those situations where you got people that obviously have very little respect for human life.”

Hanak said his investigators made contact with lots of potential witnesses in the case.

“Our guys have been working with so many people who were potential witness and trying to determine who all was involved and piece it all together. There was an enormous amount of people gathered and a lot of negative conditions going on,” Hanak said. “In this case, our guys have done a really good job piecing it all together.”

Hanak said some young people don’t care to realize the true implications of their actions until the handcuffs are on.

“Well then, it’s too late,” Hanak said.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office and its prosecutors will eventually make a decision on whether to try the 16-year-old suspect, whose name was not given and whose case file could be sealed by a judge due to their age.

The first degree felony murder directive to apprehend the juvenile — who was not issued a bond — was signed by Justice of the Peace, Precinct One Judge Douglas Zwiener on Thursday.