Eunice Kelm gifted Blinn College its largest land donation in the school’s history. She gifted Kelm Angus Farm’s 186-acres, approximately 10 miles north of the college’s Brenham campus, to be used for educational purposes by the Blinn College District Agricultural Sciences Department.
The gift marks the largest land donation in the school's history.
The gift marks the largest land donation in the school’s history.
