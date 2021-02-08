Atwood Kenjura has announced his candidacy for Brenham City Council for Place 3 — Ward 3.
Kenjura is a native of Brenham and has owned and operated Kenjura Pharmacy for the past 50 years. His involvement in the community has been extensive, having served as a member and on the boards on numerous organizations and clubs. He has served as the chairman and a member of the Brenham Community Development Corporation (BCDC), a city-appointed committee that assists in funding economic development and recreation, such as city parks and the Blue Bell Aquatic Center.
