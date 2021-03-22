Kenjura Pharmacy will be merging with Norman’s Pharmacy on April 1 according to Atwood Kenjura, owner of Kenjura Pharmacy.
Kenjura said the location at Park Street will be vacated and all customer’s information and medications will be at Norman’s Pharmacy, 2105 Day Street. Kenjua said all data will be transferred electronically and there will be no interuption to their medication service.
