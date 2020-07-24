A still from Brenham ISD Interim Superintendent Huey Kinchen’s district briefing Thursday night shows Kinchen sitting behind a new plexiglass barrier BISD teachers will utilize in their classrooms this school year.
Brenham ISD Interim Superintendent Huey Kinchen addressed the district’s parents and students during a live briefing Thursday evening, touching on BISD’s reopening plan and COVID-19 safety measures with the start of school almost four weeks away.
Kinchen, who’s address was broadcast through Facebook Live, said BISD’s parent survey, which was issued earlier this month, and is being used to determine if parents prereleases in-class or remote learning for their students this school year, will be imperative to the district’s reopening protocols.
