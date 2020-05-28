In a special meeting Wednesday, the Brenham ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the appointment of Huey Kinchen as the interim superintendent to fill the position until a permanent superintendent is hired.
Current superintendent Walter Jackson will be leaving the district to assume his new position as superintendent of La Porte ISD.
