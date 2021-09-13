Elaina Morgan (right) leads her mom, Sara, to the winner’s table at the King of Coals BBQ Cook Off Saturday evening. Teams and individuals waited in anticipation to hear their names called for various categories of food. The pair won 1st place for chef’s choice for their apple dessert.
Brisket, ribs, chicken, oh my! Dozens of participants labored over smoked meat, drinks and sides this weekend at the annual King of Coals BBQ Cook Off, which is part of the festivities at the Washington County Fair.
The King of Coals Grand Champion was the team of the Midnight Meat Moppers with 25 points from the chicken, ribs and brisket categories. Reserve Champion was claimed by the Twisted Sisters with 20 points.
