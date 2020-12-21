Koledy Polskie revelers sing Polish Christmas Carols during the 12th annual celebration Saturday at Albin and Janie Mikolajchak’s house on Whiddon Road in Chappell Hill. The group of 100 or more carolers made their way through the area singing in different parts of Chappell Hill before heading back to St. Stanislaus Catholic Church for a candlelight vigil.
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church will host its 13th annual Polish Christmas event, Koledy Polskie, at 1 p.m. on Saturday inside the Chappell Hill church.
“This event is a part of our Polish heritage,” said Chappell Hill resident Jim Mazurkiewicz, who also serves as the event’s organizer, coordinator and MC. “It’s an annual tradition that we’ve inherited from our ancestors … immigrants who came to Washington County about 150 years ago, and it allows us to continue traditions they passed down to us, which include the Christmas caroling and the Koledy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.