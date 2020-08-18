AUSTIN — Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department announced the City of Brenham's Family Park Grant Application is being recommended for $750,000 in state funding at the Aug. 27 meeting by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Commission. Recommended projects must receive final approval by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Commission prior to entering into a grant agreement.
The state grant will provide would be used by the city in the construction of Brenham Family Park, with project details including trails and landscaping, picnic facilities, parking lots and restrooms as well as the development of a lake and necessary roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.