AUSTIN — The Texas Legislature in 2019 greatly expanded the Texas Water Development Board’s (TWDB) role in financing flood mitigation and drainage projects across the state with the passage of Senate Bill 7 which was co-authored by State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham).
The legislature also authorized a one-time transfer of $1.4 billion from the state’s Economic Stabilization or “Rainy Day” Fund to the newly created Flood Infrastructure Fund (FIF) and the Texas Infrastructure Resiliency Fund (TIRF) to be administered by the TWDB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.