AUSTIN — State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst, (R-Brenham) Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to serve as a member of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Community-Based Care Transition, a legislative panel established to oversee the transition to Community-Based Care in the Texas foster care system.
Community-Based Care (CBC) is a new model of providing child services whereby a community-based nonprofit or a local governmental entity contracts with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), the state’s child services agency, to provide case management and placements. It is intended to be more flexible and innovative to build more stable foster care capacity, reunify and preserve families, ensure child safety, permanency, and well-being and reduce future referrals of families into the system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.