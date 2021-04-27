AUSTIN — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has appointed five Senators to serve on the powerful budget conference committee tasked with producing the final version of SB 1, the state's nearly $250 billion spending bill. SB 1 is the only piece of legislation lawmakers must pass during the legislative session.
The Senate team will be led by Senate Finance Chair Jane Nelson (R-Flower Mound) and includes Sens. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham), Joan Huffman (R-Houston), Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) and Larry Taylor (R-Friendswood). The House of Representatives will soon appoint their respective conferees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.