Last week, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appointed State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) to one of the six Senate work groups to discuss challenges the state will face in the next legislative session as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 has changed our lives in Texas and in America in ways that will continue to impact us going forward as we re-open our state,” Patrick said. “I have asked every senator to work together in small discussion groups – using a think tank model – to discuss the challenges Texas will face in the next legislative session as a result of the pandemic. The Texas Senate is committed to making sure our state continues to lead, not only in combating this awful disease but also in making sure our economy can move forward.”
Kolkhorst, the chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, was named to a group covering health, hospitals and COVID-19 issues. Kolkhorst will be joined by Senators Dawn Buckingham (R-Lakeway), Donna Campbell (R-New Braunfels), Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown), and Borris Miles (D-Houston).
Other discussion groups created will cover economic impact and budgeting; the Senate’s pandemic preparedness; public schools and higher education; jobs and reopening the economy; and the food supply chain, food banks and agriculture.
“As with all Senate work groups, the purpose of these work groups is to discuss challenges and options, not to craft legislation,” Patrick said. “Every senator is participating, and I am in regular contact with them on these discussions and I will continue to discuss these issues with them as we move forward.”
The 87th Legislature officially begins Jan. 12, 2021.
