AUSTIN — State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) has urged public health officials to directly intervene at a local nursing home that has reported nearly half of all COVID-19 cases for Washington County.
Kolkhorst, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, has been working closely with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) which licenses and regulates the approximately 1,200 licensed nursing homes in Texas, including the Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center that has recently reported 18 in-house cases of COVID-19 along with four residents currently hospitalized. In terms of fatalities, of the seven deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Washington County, six of those have been connected to the center.
“Protecting the health and safety of individuals living in our nursing homes is a top priority. That’s why I have advocated for HHSC to inspect and intervene at Brenham Nursing and Rehab to protect these fragile residents and to make sure that the nursing aides and medical staff have adequate personal protection equipment,” Kolkhorst said. “My office is working with long-term and acute care facilities across the state to provide guidance, and secure testing as well as protective gear to fight COVID-19.”
At the request of Kolkhorst, state health officials have begun to assist the facility, offering testing and ensuring infection control protocols are implemented to stop the spread. Kolkhorst also stated that she personally called the owner and top executives of the nursing home and has urged them to take advantage of the state’s offer to provide the center with needed personal protection equipment. Her office is also asking the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to provide testing for all staff and residents.
Citing the need for better communication and transparency, Kolkhorst said that state regulators require nursing homes to enhance infection prevention and control programs. Facilities are also required to report any suspected coronavirus cases to a local health department or DSHS.
“Nursing homes and congregate care settings such as the Brenham State Supported Living Center are more susceptible for COVID-19, and I am laser-focused on protecting this population,” said Kolkhorst. “At the same time our state is planning to reopen much of Texas for business, we will continue to prioritize state and local resources for our most vulnerable Texans.”
