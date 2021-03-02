AUSTIN — In an effort to lower healthcare costs for millions of Texas families, State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) has filed SB 827 to implement a cap of $50 on the out-of-pocket monthly cost on insulin for those covered by insurance.
As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health & Human Services, Kolkhorst said she was alarmed when the Biden Administration froze the Trump Administrations $35 cap for some Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.
