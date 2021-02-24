AUSTIN — Following last week’s winter storm and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) power grid failure, Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) has taken action and filed SB 680 to clarify that electricity is a necessity during a declared state of disaster.
"Working nonstop last week and hearing the voices of many of my constituents seeing their electricity prices skyrocket, often without warning, I took action to stop this abusive practice," Kolkhorst said in a news release issued Tuesday. "Just as merchants are prohibited from outrageous spikes in the cost of water or gasoline after a hurricane, it should be clear that the same predatory behavior is prohibited for electricity. No Texan deserves to be price gouged for basic necessities during a state of disaster. I will have no part in companies profiting off of their own failures."
