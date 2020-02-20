CORPUS CHRISTI — State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) received the Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Chapter of The Wildlife Society on Feb. 14 at the society’s 56th annual meeting.
The award was presented to Kolkhorst by the Chapters’ Executive Director, and Washington County native, Don Steinbach, for her many years of distinguished service in the Texas Legislature advocating for wildlife which has included leading efforts to preserve private property rights, encourage wildlife conservation and inspire resource management.
