The Washington County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a legislative wrap-up forum with Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst and State Rep. Ben Leman on Dec. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blinn College Student Center Banquet Room.
Kolkhorst and Leman will both provide a recap of the 87th Texas Legislative Session and discuss some of the most critical issues Texas is currently facing and what it means for Washington County.
