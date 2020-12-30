AUSTIN — Texas Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) has requested the Texas Office of Attorney General to investigate the circumstances surrounding a new report issued by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, “Induced Termination of Pregnancy (ITOP)” that revealed at least six infants were born alive during abortion attempts in 2019.
During the 86th legislative session, Kolkhorst sponsored and passed the Texas Born-Alive Infant Protection Act (HB 16) along with State Representative Jeff Leach (R-Plano) which requires appropriate medical treatment for infants born alive after an abortion. The law includes strong civil and criminal penalties if a physician fails to provide appropriate medical treatment. Physicians who fail to do so can be liable to the state for a civil penalty of not less than $100,000, to be collected by the state attorney general as well as criminal penalties.
