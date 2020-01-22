AUSTIN — The National Federation of Independent Business — Texas Chapter (NFIB-Texas), the state’s leading small business association, announced that Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) earned a 100% voting record during the 86th legislative session, citing her support for local businesses.
“Sen. Kolkhorst is a true friend of the small business community in Texas,” said Annie Spilman, NFIB’s state director for Texas. “She has shown our members that she will do everything she can to create and maintain an environment where entrepreneurs and small, family businesses can expand and create jobs.”
