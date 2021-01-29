AUSTIN — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to afflict the nation, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has once again entrusted State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services. In naming Senate Committee appointments for the 87th Legislative Session, Lieutenant Governor Patrick also named Kolkhorst a member of the Senate Committees on Finance, Natural Resources & Economic Development, Transportation, Water, Agriculture & Rural Affairs as well as the Select Committee on Texas Ports.
"I’m grateful to the Lieutenant Governor for giving me the opportunity to serve as Chair of the Senate's Health & Human Services Committee and to continue finding solutions that protect public health and build a healthier Texas," Kolkhorst said. "We must work together to strike a balance between our public health priorities, civil liberties, and economic freedoms."
