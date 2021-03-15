AUSTIN — Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) joined a bipartisan majority of the Texas senate on March 15 to pass legislation aimed at skyrocketing utility costs caused by last month's failures within the Texas electric grid during Winter Storm Uri. During and after the storm, the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) set the price of electricity at $9,000 per megawatt hour, many times higher than normal billing rates.
Independent market monitors have revealed that even after there was no longer a shortage of power available to the grid, the PUC maintained that price for approximately 32 more hours between Feb. 18-19. The market manipulation ultimately led to billing errors for the price of electricity. After the commission's refusal to take any corrective action, the Texas senate passed SB 2142 with the leadership of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and support of Kolkhorst.
