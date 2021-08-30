Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) has announced that the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting will be holding hearings from Sept. 7-11 to receive input from Texans.
Each decade, the Texas Legislature draws new district boundaries based on the U.S. Census. Earlier this year, the committee held hearings in advance of the release of the 2020 Census. Now, with the results of 2020 Census released the committee once again is asking to hear from Texans about the importance of new districts that will be in place from 2022 until 2032.
