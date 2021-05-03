The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees has one new face and one returning.
Jared Krenek beat incumbent Melvin Ehlert and challenger Christine Giese for Position 7. Krenek came out on top with 755 votes to Ehlert’s 588 and Giese’s 579.
