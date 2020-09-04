A number of offices and building will be closing their doors on Monday to allow employees the opportunity to enjoy Labor Day.
Though their offices will be closed, Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative said members can still report power outages by calling 800-949-4414, through the co-op’s mobile app or online at www.bluebonnet.coop. According to a statement from the company, personnel will be on call throughout Labor Day weekend to restore power as quickly and safely as possible if an outage occurs.
