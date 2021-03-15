The Brazos River Authority has announced that a Stage 1 drought watch has been implemented for Lake Somerville. The move is a result of the area near the reservoir meeting a trigger set in the Brazos River Authority Drought Contingency Plan associated with the Palmer Hydrologic Drought Index (PHDI).
The PHDI, a product of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is an indicator of the level of wet or dry conditions within a particular area. Due to the drier-than-normal conditions in the lower Brazos River basin, the monthly PHDI has dropped below the -2.4 trigger for Lake Somerville.
