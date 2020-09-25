Officials with the Fort Worth District at Somerville Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced today changes are being implemented beginning Oct. 1 in an effort to ensure recreation facilities remain open and operate efficiently in response to resource constraints.
Starting Oct. 1, camping and group pavilion reservations are required prior to arriving at Corps of Engineers managed campgrounds (Yegua Creek Park and Rocky Creek Park). Reservations can be made by calling 1-877-444-6777, through www.recreation.gov, or by downloading the recreation.gov application for iPhone or Android. In addition, the parks will no longer be able to accommodate arrivals prior to 3 p.m. on the day of arrival. Campsites must be reserved for additional dates in order to occupy sites prior to 3 p.m. or to stay after 2 p.m. Campers are required to move sites if unable to book a reservation for the same site.
