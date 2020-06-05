There were no injuries Friday after a large moving truck overturned at the 20 mile-per-hour cloverleaf turnaround heading toward Austin near U.S. 290 West and Highway 36 north.
Police and fire responders were tending to the scene about 3:30 p.m. Friday as it appeared the truck made it about half way through the sharp turn before it was turned on its side. Several passengers may have crawled through a visibly broken out windshield to exit the truck, which was more than 20 feet in length, white in color and turned on its driver’s side with its undercarriage facing the northbound lanes of Highway 36.
