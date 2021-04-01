Mural mismatch egg

An egg featuring some popular murals downtown is on display outside the Brenham Bus Depot.

 Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press

The last day to vote for the Spring Egg Art Walk in downtown Brenham is Saturday.

Thirty-five decorated eggs are at various locations in downtown Brenham for viewing and voting. Maps providing the location of each egg, along with a ballot and voting information, are available at the Visitor Center, participating sponsors and online.

