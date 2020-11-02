Dr. Henry Boehm Jr. compiled an impressive list of accomplishments and honors during a lifetime spent supporting the Blinn College District. His widow, Theodora “Teddy” Boehm, says she is certain a new Blinn College endowed scholarship in Boehm’s honor would be among his favorites.

Mrs. Boehm has donated $25,000 to the Blinn College Foundation for an endowed scholarship for a Blinn student planning a career in the medical field.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.