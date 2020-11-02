Theodora “Teddy” Boehm (right) has gifted $25,000 to the Blinn College Foundation for an endowed scholarship in honor of her husband, Dr. Henry Boehm Jr. Representing the Blinn Foundation is Sam Sommer, Chairman of the Blinn Foundation Board of Directors.
Dr. Henry Boehm Jr. compiled an impressive list of accomplishments and honors during a lifetime spent supporting the Blinn College District. His widow, Theodora “Teddy” Boehm, says she is certain a new Blinn College endowed scholarship in Boehm’s honor would be among his favorites.
Mrs. Boehm has donated $25,000 to the Blinn College Foundation for an endowed scholarship for a Blinn student planning a career in the medical field.
