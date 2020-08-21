Houston attorney, Randy Sorrels of Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Sorrels, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the father of Lucas Harrison, a 14-year-old special needs youth who drowned at Camp Journey in Bellville, a camp for individuals of all ages with disabilities. The lawsuit was filed in Harris County against Everyday Opportunities LLC d/b/a Camp Journey, Camp Journey LLC, and Camp Journey Bellville LLC.
On July 23, Harrison was in the pool with other campers and camp counselors at Camp Journey, where the counselors and a lifeguard or multiple lifeguards were supposed to be present and protecting the campers. Additionally, Harrison was required to wear a life vest at all times while near or in the water. The first notification that something was wrong came from another special needs camper. Harrison was not wearing a life vest and was found at the bottom of the pool.
