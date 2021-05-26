LCRA representatives present an $8,445 grant to the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County for a new air conditioning unit. The grant is part of LCRA’s Community Development Partnership Program. Pictured, from left to right, are: Lori A. Berger, Margaret D. “Meg” Voelter and Laura D. Figueroa, LCRA Board members; Jessica Johnston, Boys & Girls Club board member; and Stephanie Wehring, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club.
Thanks to an $8,445 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority and the city of Brenham, the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County will be able to replace a faltering air-conditioning unit at its building, which will help the club keep its popular summer programs available to area youth. The club also hosts a variety of other community functions at the site.
The Community Development Partnership Program grant, along with $2,500 in matching funds, will pay for the replacement of one of eight air-conditioning units that cool the club’s roughly 16,000-square-foot building near Brenham Junior High School.
