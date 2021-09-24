It’s one thing to learn Texas history through a book and a completely different thing to get your hands dirty and learn by doing. On Thursday, Washington-on-the-Brazos provided homeschool students the opportunity to push up their sleeves and learn what it took to survive in the Republic of Texas.
From blacksmithing to corn shelling, families explored the grounds at the historic site learning different trades of the republic from staff. To help navigate the site, each group was provided access to an audio tour of the site along with a museum scavenger hunt and site scavenger hunt.
