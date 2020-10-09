Commissioners will discuss and act upon a lease to own agreement with the Washington Volunteer Fire Department Tuesday during their weekly meeting.
The lease would be for the EMS aviation department to have a helicopter hanger including accommodations for a helicopter crew. It would include a landing pad and the surrounding 2.77 acres located directly behind 15507 Highway 105 in Brenham.
