AUSTIN — State Rep. Ben Leman (R-Iola) filed House Bill 3633 Wednesday to establish a legislative review committee for the purpose of considering the public benefit and necessity of a high-speed rail project before reestablishing the Texas High-Speed Rail Authority for the use of eminent domain on behalf of a private entity to construct, operate, and maintain a high-speed rail facility in this state.
"Texas once created the High-Speed Rail Authority in order to use eminent domain on behalf of a private entity, but those attempts failed and the High-Speed Rail Authority was ultimately abolished," said Representative Ben Leman. "To avoid repeating history, House Bill 3633 would require the legislature to first consider the level of public benefit and necessity along with the financial means of a high-speed rail proposal prior to recreating the Texas High-Speed Rail Authority with the power to use eminent domain."
