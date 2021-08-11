AUSTIN — On Wednesday, Texas State Rep. Ben Leman (R-Iola) filed legislation during the second called special session of the 87th Legislature to address the increased illegal activity along our border.
Included in Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s call to the legislature is to provide legislation enhancing criminal laws or providing funding from unappropriated available revenues to support law enforcement agencies, counties and other strategies as part of Texas’ comprehensive border security plan. House Bill 154 will enhance certain offenses to a felony if committed while intentionally avoiding a federal or state law enforcement checkpoint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.