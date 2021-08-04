Texas State Representative Ben Leman (R) and other Texas Legislators filed an Amicus Curiae Letter, or “friend of the court” letter, requesting a review in the case of James Fredrick Miles v. Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure, Inc. and Integrated Texas Logistics, Inc.
A release by Leman’s office stated that by granting eminent domain authority to TCRI and ITL, the court of appeals ignored prior actions taken by the Texas Legislature with respect to private promoters of “high-speed rail.”
