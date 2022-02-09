The Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library celebrated its 120th birthday on Tuesday. The celebration was decorated, there were Fortnightly Club members in period dress, and of course, there was cake.
The party was hosted by Lu Hollander of the Fortnightly Club; and special guests included Brenham Mayor Milton Tate, Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst, Chairman Dr. Martha Wong from the State Library Commission, and Barbara Harvey with the General Federation of Women’s clubs.
