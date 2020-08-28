The 2020 Washington County READ reception set for Oct. 13 has been cancelled, but book lovers can still get lost in this year’s selected read.
The Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library reports Getting Life by Michael Morton has been a popular book for summer reading. Many readers have continued a lifetime of learning while shut-in during the coronavirus pandemic. Much like author Morton found learning was his lifeline while incarcerated.
