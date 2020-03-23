Lifetime Learning is excited to announce Michael Morton’s 2014 book “Getting Life” for the 2020 Washington County READ. Wrongfully convicted of the murder of his wife, Morton devoured books during his time in prison.
“I felt like I was doing time with Mark Twain, sharing a cell with John Steinbeck, and sitting in a day room with Kurt Vonnegut and John Irving,” Morton said. “They had all become my friends — men I could count on to keep me distracted at night and entertained in the lonely hours.”
His love of reading and writing propelled Morton to obtain a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a Master’s in literature while incarcerated. The journals he kept became the basis for his memoir.
“For me, the last measure of freedom was found inside my head,” Morton said. “It was my last hiding place, my last means of escape.”
With the help of Houston pro bono attorney John Raley, Morton was exonerated in 2011 after serving 25 years of a life sentence.
Michael Morton’s case thrust him into a limelight he hadn’t sought. In a rare occurrence, the Williamson County DA, who later became a district judge, who prosecuted the case was charged for withholding evidence that demonstrated Morton’s innocence. Judge Ken Anderson pleaded guilty for contempt of court and was stripped of his law license and judgeship. He expressed little remorse and served five days in jail. Keen to prevent future wrongful convictions, the 2013 Texas Legislature passed the Michael Morton Act with a unanimous vote. Now prosecutors in every county across Texas are required to turn over all evidence to the defense.
“Getting Life” is available at your local library or bookstore — curbside or mail. Perhaps it will enlighten you, anger you, maybe inspire you. It’s one to discuss with friends and family, as well as members of your book clubs and organizations—whether you’re self-isolating or with others sitting at a safe distance.
Washington County READ will host a reception, dramatic reading from “Getting Life,” and a presentation by attorney Raley at Unity Theatre on Oct. 13th. For more information, see lifetimelearningbrenham.org.
