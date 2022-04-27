Chris Williams of Lucille’s restaurant is an award-winning chef, entrepreneur, and Houston humanitarian. Lifetime Learning is excited to welcome him to Brenham as our luncheon speaker, "Serving the Community: More than Food" on Friday.
After offering meals to the under-resourced in Houston during the pandemic, Williams founded his non-profit Lucille’s 1913 to continue his humanitarian effort. Since beginning in 2020, it has served 400,000 meals. In support of Williams’ non-profit’s landmark work, the Kinder Foundation awarded it a $1.3 million grant.
Williams’ humanitarian effort has also received the Bon Appetit’s Heads of the Table Awards List honoring restauranteurs who made a difference during the pandemic and who continue to focus on their communities, sustainability, and creating a better restaurant industry. He has also been awarded Houston Area Urban League’s Quentin Mease Community Service Award.
Williams’ culinary achievements have received a variety of honors, including a James Beard Award Finalist for Outstanding Restaurateur.
If you hunger for inspiration, come to Lifetime Learning Brenham’s Luncheon on Friday, 11:30 a.m., Blinn College Student Center, Janis Sneed Banquet Room. Tickets $25 available on our website lifetimelearningbrenham.org.
