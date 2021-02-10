While you may not be enjoying Valentine’s Day in the typical fashion, here is an opportunity to spend part of your day with family being entertained in your home. Lions Past International Director, Joe Al Picone, announces the “Lions Helping Hands Telethon” to be held Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. where you can even request a song for your loved one.
As the pandemic has posed many challenges to our communities and families, Lions around the world and across the United States have responded by providing assistance both physically and financially in many ways. Lions have provided whatever help their community and neighbors needed whether by providing meals for those in need, educational programs or food and toys for Christmas time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.