There’s a place where Brenhamites can shop local and find more than just booze and bitters.

Owners Jared Anderson and Kathleen Matthews at the artisanal 1844 Liquor Market, who also own Ballad of the Bird Dog, have been putting the finishing touches on the business and opened in the spring of 2019.

While many come for bar staples, such as gin, vodka and rum, pantry and toiletry items are up for grabs, including hard-to-find items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and dish detergent.

“The goal of the store was always to be a bodega and the pandemic sped the process up,” Anderson said. “We had been planning for months of what kind of products to bring into the store. We talked about retail products, kitchen, bath and home goods. Then we talked about food and perishable food. We were working for the liquor first and got that going. Then the pandemic hit, and it allowed us to move into the other areas we were going to develop a little quicker.”

Upon entering the vintage-industrial storefront, customers realize this isn’t an ordinary liquor store. Fresh pasta, milk, cheeses and locally sourced meat from Whitehurst Farms and Shirttail Creek Farm sit in a fridge at the front of the store. Anderson describes it best as “clean, high-quality goods that are hard to find.”

From common brands like Crown Royal, Smirnoff and Wild Turkey to smaller batch brands like Hella Cocktail Co., Greenbar Distillery and 21 Seeds, there’s something for everyone and new things to discover around every corner.

The owners try to source products that are “higher quality, sustainable and organic,” which is easily seen in the tree-free toilet paper, bags of shampoo and ramen noodles with no preservatives from Public Goods.

Anderson said business at 1844 has been good, which is helping keep his employees busy while the other retail endeavors have slowed down. For Anderson, one of the best parts of the market is helping other local businesses in the area.

The store feels cozy with vintage neon signs, an old sewing machine and other small furniture and antiques that will be for sale once restrictions on essential businesses are lifted. Matthews and Anderson never do things in the norm and wanted an added twist to their liquor store.

“When shopping comes back, it will be a fun hybrid note to the stores; a little twist on the regular,” he said. “We never really like to do one thing. It makes it a little more surprising and different.”

Another local liquor spot here is Topper’s Liquor and Wine, on Market Street, whose business has seen a slight increase with bars and restaurants being closed.

“We’ve seen a little extra bump with bars being shut down,” Doug Brown, manager said. “A lot of people would go to bars and restaurants for drinks, now they’re picking it up here.”

Brown said the store is doing curbside only and customers are not allowed inside at this time.

One item that’s going faster than others is grain alcohol like Everclear. Brown said customers are using it to make hand sanitizer. But other than that, it’s “business as usual.”