Local banks are asking citizens for donations to charity as the holiday season arrives.
The Bank of Brenham is hosting a fall food drive until Oct. 30. The bank asks citizens to donate non-perishable food items to help benefit those in need this holiday season. Items can be dropped off at Bank of Brenham at 501 S. Austin Street or to members of the Brenham FFA at the high school, 525 A.H. Ehrig Drive.
